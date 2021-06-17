Reno Rodeo kicks off with Xtreme Bulls Riding Tour

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo returns to northern Nevada after getting cancelled last year. The 10-day event will kick off with the popular Xtreme Bulls Riding Tour Thursday night.

The Xtreme Bull Riding Tour features 40 of the world’s best professional bull riders and 40 of the best bulls in the country. Competitors have to ride a bull for 8 seconds for a purse of $54,000.

The event begins at 7 p.m.

