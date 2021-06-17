Advertisement

Reno Rodeo kicks off with Xtreme Bulls Riding Tour

By Elizabeth Rodil
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo returns to northern Nevada after getting cancelled last year. The 10-day event will kick off with the popular Xtreme Bulls Riding Tour Thursday night.

The Xtreme Bull Riding Tour features 40 of the world’s best professional bull riders and 40 of the best bulls in the country. Competitors have to ride a bull for 8 seconds for a purse of $54,000.

The event begins at 7 p.m.

For more information on other events and tickets click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petrilla Fire
Petrilla Fire 60% contained; nearly 530 acres burned
The scene of a standoff following the shooting of a Nevada Department of Transportation worker...
Suspect in NDOT employee shooting has died; highway open
The Washoe Corny Sheriff's Office released these photos of a HASTY ream recovery of a...
Victim in Wadsworth mining accident identified
Scam Alert
100 years old, life savings gone. Thanks to scammers
Vax Nevada Days
$5 million in prizes to be distributed to vaccinated Nevadans

Latest News

Power outage graphic
More than 6,600 customers without power in Reno area
Police arrested 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez in connection with the death of her...
Mom jailed in Denver agrees to Vegas transfer in son’s death
Vax Nevada Days
$5 million in prizes to be distributed to vaccinated Nevadans
North Lyon County Fire Protection District logo
One taken to hospital after Fernley trailer fire
Mosquito on skin
Why mosquito bites itch