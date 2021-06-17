Advertisement

Reno man guilty of killing son at Carson Indian Colony

Steven Bryan.
Steven Bryan.(KOLO)
By Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A federal jury found a Reno man guilty Wednesday of killing his son with an AR-15 style rifle in 2019 at the Carson Indian Colony.

Steven Christopher Bryan, 52, will be sentenced for voluntary manslaughter on Sept. 21 by U.S. District Court Jude Miranda Du. Bryan faces up to 15 years in prison.

The killing happened Dec. 13, 2019, on Boyle Street. Kyle Bryan, 23, had been shot several times, authorities said.

Authorities arrested Steven Bryan on Jan. 28, 2020, on a murder charge.

