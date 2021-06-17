Reno lawyer present at insurrection announces governor bid

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A northern Nevada attorney who has questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election and was outside the U.S. Capitol the day it was violently stormed is running for governor.

A video posted on Facebook shows Republican Joey Gilbert told an applauding audience in Las Vegas over the weekend that he planned to challenge Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in Nevada’s 2022 gubernatorial race.

Gilbert’s assistant Andrea Wexelblatt says he was unavailable to comment Tuesday but she confirmed his campaign announcement to The Associated Press. Gilbert joins a crowded field of Republican challengers.

