Reno Aces collecting food donations through Sunday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Headed to a Reno Aces game this weekend? Don’t forget to bring a non-perishable food item.

KOLO Cares is partnering with the Reno Aces and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada to collect food for families in our area.

Anyone who brings a non-perishable food item from June 17-20 will receive a buy-one-get-one-half-off ticket voucher for the Aces’ August 5-10 series against the Tacoma Rainiers.

“KOLO 8 News Now is excited and proud to partner with the Reno Aces and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada to help provide much needed food to residents in our area,” said KOLO’s General Manager Matt Eldredge. “Along with their annual toy drive for needy children, the Aces prove again to be a generous supporter of worthwhile causes to help those in need in Northern Nevada.”

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada provides food for families in need, through more than 145 partner agencies. The food bank serves more than 106,000 people every month.

