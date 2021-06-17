Advertisement

Reno Aces collecting food donations through Sunday

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Headed to a Reno Aces game this weekend? Don’t forget to bring a non-perishable food item.

KOLO Cares is partnering with the Reno Aces and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada to collect food for families in our area.

Anyone who brings a non-perishable food item from June 17-20 will receive a buy-one-get-one-half-off ticket voucher for the Aces’ August 5-10 series against the Tacoma Rainiers.

“KOLO 8 News Now is excited and proud to partner with the Reno Aces and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada to help provide much needed food to residents in our area,” said KOLO’s General Manager Matt Eldredge. “Along with their annual toy drive for needy children, the Aces prove again to be a generous supporter of worthwhile causes to help those in need in Northern Nevada.”

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada provides food for families in need, through more than 145 partner agencies. The food bank serves more than 106,000 people every month.

To learn more about KOLO Cares, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petrilla Fire
Petrilla Fire 60% contained; nearly 530 acres burned
The scene of a standoff following the shooting of a Nevada Department of Transportation worker...
Suspect in NDOT employee shooting has died; highway open
The Washoe Corny Sheriff's Office released these photos of a HASTY ream recovery of a...
Victim in Wadsworth mining accident identified
Scam Alert
100 years old, life savings gone. Thanks to scammers
Vax Nevada Days
$5 million in prizes to be distributed to vaccinated Nevadans

Latest News

Reno Rodeo returns after getting cancelled in 2020.
Reno Rodeo kicks off with Xtreme Bulls Riding Tour
Barton Health logo
Children bereavement camp taking applications
Justin Crawford - a WCSD driver for two years - says getting kids to and from school is crucial
Washoe County School District in need of bus drivers
The SSPF oversees the eight California State Parks in the Tahoe/Donner areas.
KOLO CARES: Sierra State Parks Foundation supports Tahoe-Donner Parks