The Nugget announces plans for the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for ribs!

The Nugget Casino has released its plans for the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off, which will feature 20 rib cookers. The Nugget has not announced the lineup of rib cookers yet, but the Nugget has revealed the Main Stage entertainment.

September 1 - Devin Dawson

September 2 - Noah Guthrie

September 3 - 10,000 Maniacs

September 4 - Eddie Montgomery

September 5 - Uncle Kracker

September 6 - Everlast

Tickets for the popular “Rib Village” go on sale at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 17th. The tickets include ribs from all the cookers plus sides and beverages.

Outside of the Rib Village, admission to the event, parking and entertainment are all free.

You can get more information at NuggetRibCookOff.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.