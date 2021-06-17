Advertisement

Mining accident kills one northwest of Wadsworth

The Washoe Corny Sheriff's Office released these photos of a HASTY ream recovery of a recreational miner killed in a mine collapse.(Washoe County sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) -A man described as a 75-year-old mining hobbyist died Wednesday morning when the ground beneath him caved in the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the ghost town of Olinhouse north of Interstate 80 about 8 miles northwest of Wadsworth.

The sheriff’s office said the man, who it did not identify, was mining with a friend when the ground gave way.

Sheriff’s HASTY volunteers went on to the unstable ground and worked to remove the man from the collapse, the sheriff’s office said. They retrieved the body at about 1 p.m.

