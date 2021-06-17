Advertisement

Family misses out on $100K after finding lottery ticket too late

By CNN
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 11:04 AM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – A family in Iowa is missing out on $100,000 after the father found a winning lottery ticket months after it expired.

Bradly Hanawalt never considered himself a lucky guy. He came home in a wheelchair after serving in Afghanistan, but he thought his luck had changed when he found a winning lottery ticket in his wife’s car.

“My gut dropped because I was like a chance of having $100,000, so that was awesome,” Hanawalt said.

He says his wife Carla bought the ticket Nov. 26, 2019, at a Quick Trip.

They did not try to claim the prize until Feb. 8, 2021 – it had expired Nov. 30, 2020.

“It doesn’t hurt because I didn’t have that money before, but it still hurts because I could have had that money,” Hanawalt said. “I have six daughters, and that would have been really nice to help out with bills and everything else.”

Hanawalt said his wife had COVID in November and argued for an extension, but the lottery did not grant extensions since they never closed during the pandemic.

“We feel great empathy for these folks. But Iowa law, the Powerball rules, our administrative rules all are very clear that once a prize is expired, it cannot be claimed,” said Mary Neubauer with Iowa Lottery.

The Iowa Lottery had issued a statewide release about the unclaimed $100,000.

“We put out a reminder in that final week saying to people, please double-check your tickets, look at home, look on the sun visor on your car, if you have a pile of tickets at home, please check them,” Neubauer said.

The Hanawalts checked their ticket too late. But instead of counting his lottery losses, Hanawalt is now counting his blessings.

“It’s money I didn’t have, but I have everything that I want,” Hanawalt said. “I’m blessed to have six healthy kids, I’m walking again. We’re all healthy and happy and we’re just loving life.”

Hanawalt says his wife believes lightning will strike twice. She still buys lottery tickets every week.

Copyright 2021 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petrilla Fire
Petrilla Fire 60% contained; nearly 530 acres burned
The scene of a standoff following the shooting of a Nevada Department of Transportation worker...
Suspect in NDOT employee shooting has died; highway open
The Washoe Corny Sheriff's Office released these photos of a HASTY ream recovery of a...
Victim in Wadsworth mining accident identified
Scam Alert
100 years old, life savings gone. Thanks to scammers
Vax Nevada Days
$5 million in prizes to be distributed to vaccinated Nevadans

Latest News

Power Outage
More than 6,600 customers without power in Reno area
Police arrested 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez in connection with the death of her...
Mom jailed in Denver agrees to Vegas transfer in son’s death
Vax Nevada Days
$5 million in prizes to be distributed to vaccinated Nevadans
North Lyon County Fire Protection District logo
One taken to hospital after Fernley trailer fire
One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings