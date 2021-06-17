Children bereavement camp taking applications

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -South Lake Tahoe area children ages 7 to 14 who have experienced the death of a loved one are invited to take part in Camp Sunrise, an annual bereavement camp.

It will be from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15 at the Galilee Camp and Retreat Center in Glenbrook. Residents of the Lake Tahoe area, Carson City and Carson Valley areas can apply.

Campers can meet with other children who experienced similar losses and can participate in

activities involving art, music and recreation. The children also attend daily support groups,.

A professional bereavement staff and volunteers provide guidance.

All activities, including lodging and meals, come at no cost to campers.

Camp Sunrise is sponsored by Barton Home Health and Hospice and the Barton Foundation.

“Teens and children grieve differently than adults, and have additional needs when it comes to loss,” Tina Bruess, co-director of Camp Sunrise and grief counselor with Barton Hospice Staff, said in a statement. “This is why Camp Sunrise is so important – we assist campers in developing healthy coping skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.”

Applicants are subject to an interview. Interviews will be scheduled after receipt of a completed registration form.

Camper applications are available online or from tbruess@bartonhealth.org or by calling the Barton Hospice office at 530-543-5581.

