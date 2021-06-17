Advertisement

Children bereavement camp taking applications

Barton Health logo
Barton Health logo(Barton Health)
By Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -South Lake Tahoe area children ages 7 to 14 who have experienced the death of a loved one are invited to take part in Camp Sunrise, an annual bereavement camp.

It will be from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15 at the Galilee Camp and Retreat Center in Glenbrook. Residents of the Lake Tahoe area, Carson City and Carson Valley areas can apply.

Campers can meet with other children who experienced similar losses and can participate in

activities involving art, music and recreation. The children also attend daily support groups,.

A professional bereavement staff and volunteers provide guidance.

All activities, including lodging and meals, come at no cost to campers.

Camp Sunrise is sponsored by Barton Home Health and Hospice and the Barton Foundation.

“Teens and children grieve differently than adults, and have additional needs when it comes to loss,” Tina Bruess, co-director of Camp Sunrise and grief counselor with Barton Hospice Staff, said in a statement. “This is why Camp Sunrise is so important – we assist campers in developing healthy coping skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.”

Applicants are subject to an interview. Interviews will be scheduled after receipt of a completed registration form.

Camper applications are available online or from tbruess@bartonhealth.org or by calling the Barton Hospice office at 530-543-5581.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petrilla Fire burns in Steamboat Valley.
Petrilla Fire 35% contained; all evacuations lifted and all roads open
The scene of a standoff following the shooting of a Nevada Department of Transportation worker...
Suspect in NDOT employee shooting has died; highway open
Scam Alert
100 years old, life savings gone. Thanks to scammers
Firefighters investigate a fire in the backyard of a home in north Reno.
Fire sparked outside home in north Reno
The Washoe Corny Sheriff's Office released these photos of a HASTY ream recovery of a...
Mining accident kills one northwest of Wadsworth

Latest News

Justin Crawford - a WCSD driver for two years - says getting kids to and from school is crucial
Washoe County School District in need of bus drivers
The SSPF oversees the eight California State Parks in the Tahoe/Donner areas.
KOLO CARES: Sierra State Parks Foundation supports Tahoe-Donner Parks
Sierra State Parks Foundation seeks to preserve, restore and advocate for Tahoe-Donner Parks
Sierra State Parks Foundation seeks to preserve, restore and advocate for Tahoe-Donner Parks
The Truckee Meadows Firefighter Foundation was established in 2014, as a way to help one of...
Local firefighters branching out to help those in need