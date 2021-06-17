Advertisement

CDC lowers travel warning for cruise ships

The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus...
The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus spreads easier in close quarters.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered its travel warning for cruise ships from very high to high on Thursday.

The guidance is for travelers who are not fully vaccinated.

The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus spreads easier in close quarters.

The agency recommends unvaccinated people avoid taking cruises.

It also says those planning a cruise should get tested one to three days before their trip and three to five days after it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petrilla Fire
Petrilla Fire 60% contained; nearly 530 acres burned
The scene of a standoff following the shooting of a Nevada Department of Transportation worker...
Suspect in NDOT employee shooting has died; highway open
The Washoe Corny Sheriff's Office released these photos of a HASTY ream recovery of a...
Victim in Wadsworth mining accident identified
Scam Alert
100 years old, life savings gone. Thanks to scammers
Vax Nevada Days
$5 million in prizes to be distributed to vaccinated Nevadans

Latest News

Power Outage
More than 6,600 customers without power in Reno area
The Justice Department released footage used in a case against a former Marine and NYPD officer...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows attack of officer in Capitol riot
Police arrested 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez in connection with the death of her...
Mom jailed in Denver agrees to Vegas transfer in son’s death
Vax Nevada Days
$5 million in prizes to be distributed to vaccinated Nevadans
North Lyon County Fire Protection District logo
One taken to hospital after Fernley trailer fire