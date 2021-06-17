69 ticketed in distracted driving operation in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department issued 69 tickets and gave 19 warnings Wednesday as part of a distracted driving operation.

Seven officers conducted the distracted driving operation in areas that have had the highest concentration of collisions involving distracted drivers.

One person was picked up for an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

Nevada law prohibits drivers from using cell phones to talk or text while driving, police noted. Distracted driving could also be anything that takes the drivers attention off the roadway creating a hazardous situation.

Police want drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians to put away distracting devices and concentrate on the road.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant to conduct the operation.

Moe information: https://zerofatalitiesnv.com .

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.