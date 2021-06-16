What it takes to qualify for the Reno Air Races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After a year off for the first time ever the Reno Air Races make their return to the Reno-Stead Airport.

“From the time you start flying you hear about it. You want to take part in it. That’s the dream, said Joel Stinnett, a first-time Reno Air Race pilot.

Now dozens of pilots will make their dreams come true this fall. But before the races start in September there’s qualifying.

That happened this month.

“You cannot race here if you haven’t completed PRS or been in the last three years a certified racer,” said RARA CEO, Fred Telling.

Telling adds the Pylon Racing Seminar helps train new racers, and allows racers from years’ past to get their bearings. The Federal Aviation Administration agrees with this pre-requisite.

“The FAA monitors and reviews all of our teachings, flight training, and flight characteristics so that they’re comfortable with what we’re teaching in our documentation to them,” Telling said.

The seminar is offered every year, but racers re-certify every two years. This year, Telling says there are 92 total students, certified racers, and instructors.

“We want to make certain that by the time a racer steps in in September that they are comfortable with the course, they’ve flown the course, and that they know all the procedures.”

From finding out how low or high a pilot can fly, to navigating the course, to emergency protocol, everything is covered in the training before race fans see the final product.

Stinnett has 31 years of military experience and owns his own plane. Despite flying all over the world he has to certify just like every other competitor.

“We need to understand what we’re doing here, and what can happen dynamically on the course so when it does it’s not a surprise,” he said of the seminar.

The Reno Air Races last from September 15 - 19.

For a link of RARA resources, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.