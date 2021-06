RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Here comes the heat. Expect a hot Wednesday, with record-setting highs Thursday and Friday. A few T-storms are possible, mainly south of Highway 50. The heat will hold through the weekend, with a little cooling into next week. Haze from fires in Arizona will also drift into our region from time to time. Stay hydrated and cool over the next week. -Jeff