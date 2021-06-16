Advertisement

Wednesday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Updated: 7 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Expect partly cloudy skies with hot temperatures in the 90′s. The heat wave really picks up tomorrow where we see triple digits in the forecast. Heat impacts most likely Thursday through Saturday, when record highs are possible with lower elevations reaching 100-105 degrees. The heat will ease back by early next week but remain summer-like. A few afternoon thunderstorms may develop by Thursday and Friday mainly south of Highway 50, and also north of Susanville by Friday.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

