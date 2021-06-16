Advertisement

Washoe County School District in need of bus drivers

Justin Crawford - a WCSD driver for two years - says getting kids to and from school is crucial
Justin Crawford - a WCSD driver for two years - says getting kids to and from school is crucial(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Updated: 12 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District needs bus drivers. A lot of them.

“To get kids back into school we need drivers to get them to school,” said Caty Delone with the school district.

With Northern Nevada continuing to phase out of the pandemic that means more students will be in classrooms this fall.

“We are a growing district,” said Delone. “We have opened new schools in the last two years also causing the need for new routes as well.”

Drivers leaving, or choosing to stay at home and away from kids contributed to the need. On an average school day the district is responsible for transporting 18,000 students to and from school.

The district’s transportation coordinator, Scott Lee, says this past year was an all hands on deck situation.

“Last year staff was driving every single day; former drivers who were promoted out of position, managers, administrators, everyone was driving every single day,” he said.

More drivers means less moving parts and more focus on other needs. That’s great news to Justin Crawford who has been driving for the district for a couple of years.

“It would alleviate some of the stress on the staff so that way they have more time to attend to what they need to do,” he said of getting more drivers.

New drivers can get up to $2,000 in incentives, work a flexible schedule, and get health and retirement benefits. The job can also be full-time.

“There are opportunities throughout the breaks in the fall, winter, spring, and summer breaks for bus drivers to pick up other positions through the district,” Delone said of the opportunities for growth.

Filling an application out quickly can get a driver cleared for Monday’s training. It could take less than a month to get fully certified and on the road.

