Saving energy & keeping costs low during rising temperatures

By Elizabeth Rodil
Updated: 7 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This week will be one of the hottest of the year so far and rising temperatures can mean greater energy usage. NV Energy said as we head into summer there are ways to keep costs down:

  • People can set their thermostat at 78 degrees
  • Use curtain or blinds to keep heat out
  • Use a fan and don’t leave that or lights on when you’re not home
  • Run appliances with full loads during the evening hours
  • Cook outside or use a microwave
  • Use LED bulbs
  • Caulking your windows and doors all year long to keep heat or cold air out

Experts said saving energy all year long and not just during the heat goes a long way. “Whether it’s cool out, whether its warm out, you want to save energy because it helps the environment, it helps you manage your monthly energy bill, and you save money,” said NV Energy’s Cynthia Messina.

To find out more about a customized energy saving program click here.

