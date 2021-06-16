Saving energy & keeping costs low during rising temperatures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This week will be one of the hottest of the year so far and rising temperatures can mean greater energy usage. NV Energy said as we head into summer there are ways to keep costs down:

People can set their thermostat at 78 degrees

Use curtain or blinds to keep heat out

Use a fan and don’t leave that or lights on when you’re not home

Run appliances with full loads during the evening hours

Cook outside or use a microwave

Use LED bulbs

Caulking your windows and doors all year long to keep heat or cold air out

Experts said saving energy all year long and not just during the heat goes a long way. “Whether it’s cool out, whether its warm out, you want to save energy because it helps the environment, it helps you manage your monthly energy bill, and you save money,” said NV Energy’s Cynthia Messina.

