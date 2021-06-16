Reno Rodeo Flag Team saddled up and ready to go

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - They enter the arena with music blaring, and on this night the wind blowing. Conditions which could be present on any night of the rodeo.

The veterans with the Reno Rodeo Flag Team say the horse got the rider here.

But then it takes a team to make it all work.

Team member Jordan Bader agrees.

“You know it’s a huge choreography we work with,” she says. “I think there is 38 other girls on the team this year. So, we all have to be conscious of each other’s movements and you know really work as a team,” says Jordan. The team consists of women 14 to 65 years of age. They are all different shapes and sizes.

There are experienced riders for sure. It couldn’t work without them. That’s because there’s a lot to think about in the saddle. Also, in the arena itself there are obstacles and distractions like a rider next or behind or to the side of you—gates and music. There’s a lot of encouragement and trust out in the arena, which is why everyone freely uses the word “family”.

“I love the Reno Rodeo Family,” says Shannon Bohach

Bohach is the Chairman of the Reno Rodeo Flag Team. She’s been with the team since 1987. She helps select members, coaches them, and decides who will ride with whom. Such decisions are not made lightly as the flags represent sponsors who must be presented in the best light possible.

“We move everybody around, just to get where everybody is safe,” she says. “Everybody is confident, and they present those sponsor flags in the best way possible,” Shannon says.

The most coveted role is the “American Flag Girl” for obvious reasons. This year McKinna Jackson is that girl. She and her horse Dally worked hard to get here and have a story as to why the position was so important.

“My great aunt was Miss Reno Rodeo, and she was a big patriot,” says McKinna. “And she gave me this horse when she passed away. And he is just a really nice horse that I wanted to compete on, to show her I could do it,” she says.

The flag team’s first public appearance is on the first day of the Rodeo, Thursday June 17 during the “Extreme Bull” Competition. But you’ll also see members volunteering behind the scenes, at the annual rodeo golf tournament, the special rodeo, and during mutton busting.

After a week and two days, they head home tired.

But no doubt it takes little time for their thoughts to turn to next year, where they and their horses must try out again to be part of the Reno Rodeo Flag Team.

