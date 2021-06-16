New mug released to help police dogs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County K9 Partners released its latest mug Tuesday, June 15 featuring a Washoe County police dog named Zeke.

The mug shot fundraiser is designed to help pay for police dog supplies including bullet proof vests, eye wear, and vehicle equipment for police dogs in northern Nevada.

You can get a mug featuring Zeke for a $10 donation.

“Seeing that the community is just as excited as we are and then knowing what the funds go for. It just makes the whole thing worth it,” said Washoe County K9 Partners Vice President, Diana Lee.

Each month a new mug is released featuring a new police dog.

Click here to get your own mug.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.