Nevada vaccine incentive program to be announced Thursday

Vaccine incentive graphic
Vaccine incentive graphic(Associated Press)
By Staff
Updated: 14 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is scheduled on Thursday to announce a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

Sisolak and Immunize Nevada have scheduled the 4 p.m. press conference at a Twitch Lounge, a bar at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Details about the incentive will be released Thursday.

Among those scheduled to join the governor are Heidi Parker, executive director of Immunize Nevada, and Scott Gunn, senior vice president of Corporate Public Affairs from IGT Global Solutions Corporation.

As of Wednesday, 42 percent of Nevadans age 12 or older report being fully vaccinated.

