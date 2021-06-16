Nevada businesses in line to receive tax refund

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back in 2019, Nevada’s Legislature passed Senate Bill 551 which essentially changed the way the state department of taxation collected business taxes. Just last month the Nevada Supreme Court ruled that new law unconstitutional--effectively requiring the taxation department to refund those taxes

“As with all taxes and fees levied to you by the state or federal government,” says Will Adler, a government affairs specialist. “They can only be levied if done constitutionally or done correctly. So, the taxation department is taking every effort, as they must to refund this previously charged tax. Because it is their duty to do so. Because they can only charge and levy what is constitutionally done,” he says.

It’s a big undertaking for the department. While the Supreme Court gave no deadline as to when those check must go out, the department wants to get this right.

The refunded money involves those taxes collected front September 2019 to March of 2021.

If the business is in compliance with the taxation department, nothing needs to be done. A check should be sent in the next couple of months. Those checks will be sent by mail and must be cashed within 6 months after receiving it.

If, however, the business has changed an address, or if a delinquent return is present the division wants to hear from the business. The department has set up a website and call center to get answers.

The state department of taxation says approximately $50,000,000 dollars in rebate checks will be going out to more than 30,000 business statewide.

To find out more, the qualifications, or changes that need to be made to receive a check in the mail, contact the following email addresses or the phone center.

https://tax.nv.gov

https://tax.nv.gov/OnLineServices/Online_Services.

The Department’s Call Center hours have been expanded to include Saturday and Sunday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST, from June 12, 2021 through June 20, 2021. (866)-962-3707.

