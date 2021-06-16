Advertisement

NDOT employee shot in Eureka County; standoff with suspect underway

Eureka County Sheriff
Eureka County Sheriff
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 11:31 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUREKA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Wednesday after a Nevada Department of Transportation employee was shot on State Route 278.

The Nevada Highway Patrol confirmed with KOLO 8 News Now that there is a standoff with the suspect 27 miles north of Eureka in Eureka County. The sheriff’s office described the suspect as being in a white panel van and heading south.

An NDOT employee was shot Wednesday morning in Eureka County. A standoff with the suspect has...
An NDOT employee was shot Wednesday morning in Eureka County. A standoff with the suspect has shut down SR 278.

Deputies with NHP and the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

The NDOT employee was flown via CareFlight for treatment.

The area is remote, but NHP advised people to avoid that stretch of road.

SR 278 is closed from Eureka to Carlin and is expected to be closed for hours, NDOT said.

Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

