Local firefighters branching out to help those in need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Firefighter Foundation was established in 2014, as a way to help one of their own. It was created after one of their captains was injured on the job, and was in need of some support.

“There’s only so many gaps that insurance and the district and workman’s comp can fill,” said TMFF president James Brumfield. “There’s always going to be holes left that need people to fill it and people there to support it.”

They provide funds and manpower to the families of fallen or injured firefighters; trying to help them any way that they can.

“We know if the shoe was on the other foot, they’d be there to help us,” continued Brumfield.

They are also branching out to the community, with a goal of helping people who are impacted by wildfires.

“Once that incident ends, we pack up and walk away. And we recognize there’s a need for these people even at a greater extent,” admitted Brumfield. “Often times, there’s a large gap after we left. And we’re trying to set this up so that when these events happen, we’re able to provide to our community past just being there to help them through their emergency.”

They already give back in a number of ways, including building homes with Habitat for Humanity. They are currently involved in a new build up in Stead.

“It’s pretty incredible to see the smiles on their faces,” added Brumfield. “Instead of being on the back end of being there for people on their worst days, we’re able to be there and help people on some of their best days.”

The Foundation also helps out with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, projects with Justin Hope, and works with Communities in Schools. And they are trying to broaden their mission to include anyone in need.

“That’s our whole goal, is people helping people,” explained Brumfield. “Whether it’s firefighters helping firefighters, or firefighters helping other first responders or our citizens. We want to be there to help people out.”

But it is almost exclusively funded by the firefighters themselves, and they’re trying to raise more money so they can help even more people in this community.

“There’s no shortage of worthy causes that we want to support, but we have to say no to certain things right now,” admitted Brumfield. “And our mission is to never have to say no to anyone who is requesting help.”

