Las Vegas man hit and killed on US 6 north of Tonopah

By Audrey Owsley
Updated: 17 hours ago
TONOPAH, Nev. (KOLO) - A Las Vegas man died last Thursday after getting hit by a van north of Tonopah, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on June 10, 2021 on U.S. 6 near the Millers Rest Area.

NHP said the driver of a Ford Transit van was heading west on U.S. 6 and swerved to avoid a pedestrian in the road. The pedestrian ran in the same direction of the van and was hit. He was identified as 70-year-old Henry Thomas McGrady, Jr.

The NHP determined McGrady was picking up a piece of clothing that had flown out of his car.

U.S. 6 was closed in both directions during the investigation.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111

