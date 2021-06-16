KOLO CARES: Sierra State Parks Foundation supports Tahoe-Donner Parks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra State Parks Foundation - which seeks to “preserve, restore, educate and advocate” for the eight California State Parks in the Lake Tahoe/Donner regions - is one of our new KOLO Cares Pillar Partners for 2020-21.

A foundation which has roots dating back to the late 1960s, the SSPF aligns itself with the California State Park system, helping “fill the gap” in a variety of ways to help maintain the area’s beauty and dignity for world travelers and locals to continue enjoying.

“We believe our California State Parks in our area are magnificent natural and cultural resources,” said Heidi Doyle, executive director of the SSPF. “We’re there for support. Because of our work, these parks will be around for people to experience and enjoy for generations.”

The eight parks covered include: Donner Memorial State Park, D. L. Bliss State Park, Emerald Bay State Park, Kings Beach State Rec. Area, Sugar Pine Point State Park, Tahoe State Rec. Area and Washoe Meadows State Park.

The foundation raises funds to help maintain multiple services and salaries not covered by the State of California, which Doyle says totals to about a 40% gap in money to be filled.

“We provide opportunities for education by paying for staff and resources, we restore the historic buildings, we provide funding for trails and trail markings and signage,” said Doyle. “We try to do everything we can to create that amazing, welcoming park experience.”

Over the next year, we’ll look into exactly what the foundation does and the support it could use from the community, whether financially or in the form of a monthly membership or volunteer. There are currently ongoing trash collecting efforts at both King’s Beach and Donner Memorial State Park.

“These are public parks, for the people by the people,” said Doyle. “Whatever our foundation can do to keep them open and keep them accessible is paramount to our mission.”

The SSPF is also in control of both Vikingsholm and the Hellman-Ehrman Mansion and has long been part of the restoration and preservation of those and other historic locations.

To become a member or volunteer (or to just learn more), head here.

