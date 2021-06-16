Advertisement

Hope Springs now helping homeless with housing

By Kelsey Marier
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With nearly 7,000 homeless people in Washoe County alone, the region’s first tiny home village will help provide housing relief for our most vulnerable.

“We’re seeing our group of people experiencing homelessness grow in our community.”

Sharon Chamberlain, CEO of Northern Nevada HOPES

Hope Springs is the new, sustainable, short-term bridge-housing community located at Sage Street and 4th Street in Reno.

“The idea for something like Hope Springs started brewing probably about three or four years ago,” Sharon Chamberlain, CEO of Northern Nevada HOPES said.

It provides 30 individual tiny homes and a community space with restrooms, showers, laundry, and a kitchen, as well as support programs, all free for those in need.

Chamberlain added, “Substance use treatment and behavioral healths services, financial wellness that really help people develop their skills around how to read a credit report or open a banking account. Learning social skills and being able to interact again and learning how to work through problems.”

There are seven people living at Hope Springs right now.

“Residents take care of the entire campus themselves,” Chamberlain said.

The $2.5 million project wouldn’t be possible without its many local donors, including First Independent Bank.

“We’ve got a long-term commitment to these folks and I think that’s really what they need the most right now, is knowing that companies and businesses that are going to stand behind them no matter what,” Jim DeVolld, Managing Director at First Independent Bank said, “We want this to succeed.”

People interested in becoming a resident will go through a screening process. Chamberlain says there is no time limit to stay, but you must be 18 years or older and currently displaced.

“To see people that have just been struggling and be able to come to a safe place and have a place that’s judgment-free, to be able to change their lives and turn their lives around just makes me feel wonderful,” Chamberlain said.

In order for Hope Springs to continue its life-changing efforts, donations are needed, as well as additional business partners and volunteers. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One pilot died and one pilot was injured after a small plane crashed shortly after taking off...
One dead, one injured in plane crash near Truckee
Traffic waits for two crashes to be cleared on eastbound I-80 in Sparks, Nev. on June 15, 2021.
Two crashes cause delays on eastbound Interstate 80
Dr. Dhatt believes the rise in symptoms and severity could be due to recently relaxed COVID-19...
Local allergist sees significant symptoms in patients this year
Wild horse in Andrew Lane
Unnerved or unconcerned. A rural neighborhood reacts to wild horses
Firefighters investigate a fire in the backyard of a home in north Reno.
Fire sparked outside home in north Reno

Latest News

NV Energy offers ways to save energy and keep costs low.
Saving energy & keeping costs low during rising temperatures
It provides 30 individual tiny homes and a community space with restrooms, showers, laundry,...
Hope Springs Now Helping Homeless
2021 Reno Rodeo Flag Team during practice inside the main arena
Reno Rodeo Flag Team saddled up and ready to go
What it takes to qualify for the Reno Air Races
What it takes to qualify for the Reno Air Races