Hope Springs now helping homeless with housing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With nearly 7,000 homeless people in Washoe County alone, the region’s first tiny home village will help provide housing relief for our most vulnerable.

“We’re seeing our group of people experiencing homelessness grow in our community.”

Hope Springs is the new, sustainable, short-term bridge-housing community located at Sage Street and 4th Street in Reno.

“The idea for something like Hope Springs started brewing probably about three or four years ago,” Sharon Chamberlain, CEO of Northern Nevada HOPES said.

It provides 30 individual tiny homes and a community space with restrooms, showers, laundry, and a kitchen, as well as support programs, all free for those in need.

Chamberlain added, “Substance use treatment and behavioral healths services, financial wellness that really help people develop their skills around how to read a credit report or open a banking account. Learning social skills and being able to interact again and learning how to work through problems.”

There are seven people living at Hope Springs right now.

“Residents take care of the entire campus themselves,” Chamberlain said.

The $2.5 million project wouldn’t be possible without its many local donors, including First Independent Bank.

“We’ve got a long-term commitment to these folks and I think that’s really what they need the most right now, is knowing that companies and businesses that are going to stand behind them no matter what,” Jim DeVolld, Managing Director at First Independent Bank said, “We want this to succeed.”

People interested in becoming a resident will go through a screening process. Chamberlain says there is no time limit to stay, but you must be 18 years or older and currently displaced.

“To see people that have just been struggling and be able to come to a safe place and have a place that’s judgment-free, to be able to change their lives and turn their lives around just makes me feel wonderful,” Chamberlain said.

In order for Hope Springs to continue its life-changing efforts, donations are needed, as well as additional business partners and volunteers. For more information, click here.

