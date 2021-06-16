Advertisement

Fire sparked outside home in north Reno

Firefighters investigate a fire in the backyard of a home in north Reno.
Firefighters investigate a fire in the backyard of a home in north Reno.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Matt Vaughan
Updated: 18 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire at a home in north Reno on Tuesday evening. It was first reported around 5:30 p.m. at a house on Keystone Avenue near McCarran Boulevard.

RFD officials say the flames started on or around a deck outside the home. Firefighters were able to put the fire out before it could cause major damage to the house, but some smoke did make its way inside. No one was injured.

The cause is still under investigation.

