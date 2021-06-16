Rabies detected in bat in Washoe County

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A push to get your pets vaccinated after three cases of rabies in bats were confirmed in Nevada.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) Animal Disease Laboratory confirmed one case in Washoe County and two cases in Clark County.

Bat activity increases between May and October and are the most common source of human and domestic animal transmission, the NDA said.

“It’s important to ensure individuals and domestic animals do not come in contact with bats,” Laura Morrow, NDA Animal Disease Lab supervisor, said. “If you or your animals have had contact with any bats, contact your local healthcare professional or veterinary provider immediately.”

Any bats, dead or alive, that may have been in contact with people or domestic animals should be reported immediately. It is important that individuals contact the NDA Animal Disease Lab or their local animal control agency before attempting to pick up a bat.

To date in 2021, the Animal Disease Lab has tested 25 bats, and three were positive for rabies.

“The only way to confirm rabies in any animal is through testing of postmortem brain tissue,” said NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Amy Mitchell. “Rabies is a fatal, but preventable disease. It is important for all animal owners to work with their local veterinarians to keep animals up to date on vaccinations, to protect both the animals and their owners.”

Individuals can learn more about rabies and the proper steps to take with a possible exposure on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov/rabies, or through the Southern Nevada Health District or Washoe County Health Department.

