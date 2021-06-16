City of Reno trying to crack down on catalytic converter theft

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno has cited a scrap dealer for not collecting the appropriate information on a scrap purchase and failing to report transactions.

It is part of an effort by the Reno Police Department and the Reno Business Compliance Division to curb catalytic convertor theft. They are auditing secondhand dealers and scrap metal purchasers.

“The goal of these audits is to identify businesses which are not adhering to statutory reporting requirements, and in the process may be purchasing stolen catalytic converters,” the police department said in a statement.

Police did not identify the business that was cited.

Businesses that violate reporting rules can have their business licenses reviewed and may have their licenses revoked.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call. police at 775-334-2677 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.