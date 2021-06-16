Petrilla Fire 35% contained; all evacuations lifted and all roads open

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 10;10 P.M. UPDATE: The Petrilla Fire is 35 percent contained and most crews and equipment have been released, the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said.

Crews continue mop-up overnight.

TMFPD asks drivers to use caution Thursday morning on Wedge Parkway, the Mount Rose Highway and U.S. 395 Alternate in Pleasant Valley as fire vehicles continue to move through the area.

There were no homes burned by the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been announced.

7:25 P.M. UPDATE: All roads have reopened, the Nevada Department of Transportation reported.

7:05 P.M. UPDATE: All evacuations have been lifted.

All previous fire-related highway closures have been removed between Reno and Carson City.

6:25 P.M. UPDATE: All evacuation recommendations have been lifted, except for Rhodes Road and Andrew Lane.

6:20 P.M. UPDATE: The Reno Fire Department reports Interstate 580 has reopened. The Mount Rose Highway has opened for westbound traffic.

It expects U.S. 395 will re-open soon.

5:40 P.M. UPDATE: Fire crews have stopped the spread of he Petrilla Fire, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District reported.

Crews will work through the night tightening the fire line and mopping up.

People are asked to avoid the area.The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District gave these road updates:

Northbound Interstate 580 has opened at the Mount Rose Highway. Southbound Interstate 580 and on Old U.S. 395 are open to local traffic only.

Eastbound Mount Rose Highway between Interstate 580 and Wedge Parkway remains closed because of fire equipment, but westbound is now open.

4:30 P.M. UPDATE: The Reno Fire Department said the following neighborhoods should prepare to evacuate: Bailey Canyon, Callahan Ranch, Rolling Hills.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District estimates containment to be 10-15 percent.

Crews are providing protection to a geothermal plant in south Reno and said continued progress is being made.

4:27 P.M. UPDATE: The Petrilla Fire is 300 to 350 acres. Air attack is making good progress on the fire, but there’s no containment yet, the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District reports.

UPDATE 4 P.M. Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said no structures have been damaged by the Petrilla Fire burning south of Reno.

Adam Mayberry addressed the community around 4 p.m. Wednesday to provide an update on firefighting efforts.

He said the fire started near the Petrilla Construction warehouse in Pleasant Valley. It is currently 300 acres and continues to move north with a moderate rate of spread. So far, there is no containment.

Multiple resources are on scene including fire crews from Reno and Sparks, as well as federal fire agencies, and the U.S. Air Force.

Officials have requested that Mt. Rose Highway be closed between Wedge Parkway and U.S. 395 to allow first responders access to the fire.

Mayberry pleaded for community members to stay away from the fire area and said it’s becoming an impediment to firefighting efforts.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crews are working to extinguish a brush fire off Cheyenne Drive in Steamboat Valley.

The #PetrillaFire has burned about 300 acres and Truckee Meadows Fire said it is burning away from homes toward I-580.

Interstate 580 is closed from Damonte Ranch Parkway to Old U.S. 395 exit to Bowers Mansion. U.S. 395 Alternate is closed in both directions near Cheyenne Drive.

Evacuations are in effect for people on Cheyenne Drive. The evacuation center is at Damonte Ranch High School.

The fire is on the hillside between U.S. 395 Alternate and Interstate 580, KOLO 8 News Now’s Ed Pearce reported.

The fire is producing big flames and it moves north towards Steamboat.

A Chinook helicopter picking up water and dumping it on the flames.

U.S. 395 Alternate is closed between Rhodes Road and Andrew Lane with traffic being diverted through the neighborhood.

You are asked to avoid the area.

I-580 closed near Old U.S. 395 exit 16 (Bowers Mansion) and US-395A closed both directions near Cheyenne Drive due to #PetrillaFire.

🛑 Avoid area.

🛑Watch for emergency vehicles and personnel in active fire zones.

