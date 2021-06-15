Advertisement

Two crashes cause delays on eastbound Interstate 80

Traffic waits for two crashes to be cleared on eastbound I-80 in Sparks, Nev. on June 15, 2021.
Traffic waits for two crashes to be cleared on eastbound I-80 in Sparks, Nev. on June 15, 2021.(NDOT)
By Mike Watson
Updated: 11 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 7:15 A.M. UPDATE: All lanes of eastbound I-80 are back open.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two crashes are causing delays on eastbound Interstate 80 just west of Lockwood. They happened just after 5:30 Tuesday morning. NHP troopers said three people in a sedan were injured after hitting an SUV. The other crash was a hit-and-run. The suspect vehicle is a blue sedan.

Traffic in the area is reduced to one lane. Troopers hope to have the crashes cleared sometime between 6:30 and 6:45 a.m.

Check back with this story for more information about this breaking story.

