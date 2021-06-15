Southwest Airlines back up and running following ‘system issues’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Southwest Airlines reported Tuesday it was working to resolve system issues, but appears to be back up and running.

Some Southwest Airlines flights departing from Reno-Tahoe International were canceled. Brian Kulpin, Reno-Tahoe International Airport’s vice president of marketing and public affairs, told KOLO 8 News Now the five cancelations were related to the airline’s system issues.

Passengers flying Southwest Airlines should expect delays Tuesday following system issues that forced some flights to be canceled. (KOLO)

Kulpin said the airline was processing things by hand and it will be awhile to get lines back down.

He advised passengers flying Southwest Tuesday to expect delays and check the airline’s website and social media to follow the situation.

It’s the second day in a row the issue has disrupted flights. The issue prevented Southwest from receiving weather information necessary to operate flights. That meant some flights could not take off.

Delta and Alaska Airlines experienced similar computer network problems overnight and said it affected their booking sites and apps.

We are aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve. We will share more info soon. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 15, 2021

