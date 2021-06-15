Advertisement

Silver State Sights - The Way it Was Museum

The Way it Was Museum features a waterwheel near it's entrance.
The Way it Was Museum features a waterwheel near it's entrance.
By Ben Deach
Updated: 3 hours ago
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s tough to find a museum with a more fitting title

“If you want to know anything about Virginia City, this is it,” said museum employee Jan Yater. “The overall lifestyle of those here. How they lived, how they worked, how they played. Rich or poor.”

Located on the north end of C Street, The Way it Was Museum showcases life when Virginia City was in its heyday.

“No neon lights here, no franchises, just the way it was in the 1800s,” said Virginia city tourism Director Deny Dotson.

The museum has been popular for decades, and it’s easy to see why. It’s also cheap – costing just $4 to get in.

“It’s vanilla, but it’s perfect,” said Dotson. “It’s a great way to get a feel for Virginia City and what life was like in the late 1800s.”

There is just as much to see on the outside of the museum as there is inside, with many different parts of actual mine shafts on display.

The museum also features a 16-minute video about life on the early American frontier. Hosted by Charlie Jones and Merlin Olsen.

