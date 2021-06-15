Advertisement

Rodeo gears up for busy return while moving forward with plans for new arena

The Reno Rodeo has released renderings of the new arena.
The Reno Rodeo has released renderings of the new arena.(Reno Rodeo)
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The sheep are being brought in, and the area is being set up for one of our area’s most popular event.

“It’s exciting to get out and be together again, so ticket demand is high,” says Carrie Ann Satler, 2nd VP of the Reno Rodeo Association.

While you can still get tickets for the shows Sunday-Thursday, the rodeo says the Friday and Saturday shows are already sold out, and a look at the secondary market proves that with some tickets going for $200 on Stubhub.

However in the future, it will take over 6,000 more people to result in a sellout.

“This current arena holds about 9000 the new one will hold closer to 15,500,” Satler explained.

She says despite last year’s cancellation, efforts are still in the works to revitalize the entire Reno Livestock Events Center facility

The new facility will be on the opposite side of the indoor arena, and will include a much needed parking garage.

The hope with the new arena is that it will get a lot more use during the other 11 months of the year than the current one does.

Still, don’t expect the finished product anytime soon. The rodeo estimates a ten year time frame for completion.

This year’s rodeo begins on Friday, June 18th.

