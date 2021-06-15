One dead, one injured in plane crash near Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - One person died in a plane crash near Truckee on Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies and CalFire responded to the downed plane in Martis Valley at 10:45 a.m. on June 15, 2021.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Cirrus SR20 crashed near Lahontan shortly after taking off from the Truckee-Tahoe Airport.

Two people were on board and the plane’s emergency parachute deployed. The Truckee Tahoe Airport District said one of the pilot’s died at the scene. The other pilot was injured and flown by EMS helicopter to Renown Medical where they are recovering.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Fire crews responding to Martis Valley open area for a small aircraft down. No fire. Please stay clear of the area https://t.co/WrsZtuVctJ — Truckee Fire (@TruckeeFire) June 15, 2021

