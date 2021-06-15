Advertisement

Local Olympian Krysta Palmer lands in Reno

By Noah Bond
Updated: 19 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada native Krysta Palmer landed at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Monday, June 14 after qualifying to represent the USA at the Tokyo Olympics next month.

The former UNR dive team member will compete in the synchronized 3-meter springboard and the 3-meter springboard competitions.

She says the dream she’s living now was first born when she was just a young girl.

“My grandma remembers saying I’m going to go to the Olympics one day. I have a coach that remembers me saying that too so now 20 plus years later it’s just an amazing ride that this has been,” said 2021 Tokyo Olympian, Krysta Palmer.

She says preparing for the Olympics during pandemic restrictions meant weightlifting in her friends neighborhood and doing somersaults in her friends apartment.

She is going to rest for three days and then start training for Olympic gold at Lombardi Pool at UNR. where the public is welcome to watch.

Palmer and her coach Jian Li You will leave for Tokyo Saturday, July 17.

