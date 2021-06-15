Advertisement

Local allergist sees significant symptoms in patients this year

By Elizabeth Rodil
Updated: 11 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Allergy season is back and as we emerge from the pandemic it could get worse for some people. Dr. Amanjit Dhatt at Alpine Allergy & Asthma Clinics said most of her patients are experiencing significant symptoms this year.

“I have been just surprised at how severe some of the symptoms are on previously well-controlled patients this spring,” she said.

Dr. Dhatt believes the rise in symptoms and severity could be due to recently relaxed COVID-19 restrictions like mask mandates. “Masks may have contributed to improvement of symptoms last year and now patients are being exposed to pollen that they haven’t been for some time.”

“Patients have not been sick, most have not had viral colds so most patients with asthma have been well-controlled.”

She continued, “And even allergies were fairly well-controlled last year when they were wearing masks and when they were out of the house away from home.”

She said there are a few things people can do to avoid outdoor allergens, such as, driving with your windows up, shut your windows and doors at home, and clean your air filters.

Dr. Dhatt also said with wildfire season upon us, allergic asthma and seasonal allergy symptoms could worsen due to the smoke. She suggests to wear a mask or stay indoors during wildfires.

She said most symptoms can be treated with over the counter medicine, however if that does not work make an appointment with your doctor or allergist.

