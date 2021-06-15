Las Vegas may face record-setting high temps this week

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Sin City may feel like purgatory this week as a heat wave is expected to overtake Las Vegas.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through Saturday night for the Las Vegas metro area. Meteorologists told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that residents may encounter temperatures that have not been “this hot in 80 years.”

There could be new records set for daytime and nighttime temperatures. The expected high each day this week is anticipated to be 110 or above.

Authorities and the Weather Service are advising people to drink lots of water and stay indoors when possible. Cooling stations have already opened around the region.

