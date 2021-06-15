Advertisement

Health District announces pop-up COVID-19 vaccine events

(Associated Press)
By Audrey Owsley
Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Another opportunity to get your COVID-19 vaccine.

The Washoe County Health District announced four pop-up vaccine events happening this week.

The following sites will be set up and ready for distribution:

Food Bank at Stead Airport Thursday, June 17, 10 a.m. to noon 4895 Texas Ave., Reno, NV 89506 Vaccine: Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) More info here.

Great Basin Brewery Thursday, June 17, 3-7 p.m. 846 Victorian Ave., Sparks, NV 89431 Vaccine: Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) More info here.

Food Truck Friday Friday June 18 & June 25, 4-7 p.m. 2055 Idlewild Dr., Reno, NV 89509 Vaccine: Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) & Pfizer More info here.

Juneteenth Saturday, June 19, noon to 3 p.m. Dick Taylor Park, 1140 Beech St., Reno, NV 89512 Vaccine: Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) and Pfizer More info here.

The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine will be administered at the events. The Pfizer vaccine will also be administered at the Juneteenth and Food Truck Friday events.

“The community has been very supportive in our efforts to make it easy to get the COVID-19 vaccine.” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer in Washoe County. “We hope that we can continue the expansion of our Point of Dispensing (POD) sites in order to accommodate different schedules. Thank you to all of those who allowed us to set up sites in the community to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.”

