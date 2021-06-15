GSR hits the ‘Jackbot’ with new security robot

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Grand Sierra Resort and Casino is getting a security boost in the form of a robot.

The GSR unveiled the Knightscope K5 Autonomous Security Robot Tuesday.

It features the latest in security technology, including multiple cameras with a 360-degree field of view, two-way communication ability, thermal imaging and an emergency call button, the GSR said.

Its name is “Jackbot.” The resort said it’s the first ASR in a Northern Nevada casino and will provide an extra set of eyes and ears around the property.

The K5 ASR visually observes its surroundings through the use of video cameras and a thermal camera. According to the resort, it proactively seeks out anomalies that might suggest criminal activity, such as people in restricted areas, and alerts GSR’s security personnel on duty upon pressing a duress button.

“The safety of our guests and team members is of the utmost importance and we are very grateful to be the first casino-resort in Northern Nevada to have the Knightscope K5 as an added measure to keep our property safe,” said GSR General Manager Shannon Keel. “We continue to be the leader in the implementation of safety measures, as we’ve recently activated our Special Response Team of professionally trained, highly experienced security officers and roving K-9 patrols to deliver unequalled hospitality and premium guest experiences while ensuring a safe environment across the resort.”

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots. It was founded following events at Sandy Hook and the Boston Marathon.

