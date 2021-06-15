Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

By Gray Media
Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 7:34 AM PST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 7:35 AM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a crash at Kietzke Lane and Vassar Street in Reno, Nev. on June 14,...
Two injured in hit-and-run crash
A motorcyclist died after a crash involving a pickup truck in Fallon on Tuesday, May 25.
Motorcyclist killed in Fallon crash
Wild horse in Andrew Lane
Unnerved or unconcerned. A rural neighborhood reacts to wild horses
Traffic waits for two crashes to be cleared on eastbound I-80 in Sparks, Nev. on June 15, 2021.
Two crashes cause delays on eastbound Interstate 80
Lamoille Canyon
Recreational BASE jumper dies in Elko County