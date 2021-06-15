Advertisement

California reopens, says goodbye to most COVID-19 rules

FILE - In this April 11, 2020, file photo, a man wears a mask while walking past a sign posted...
FILE - In this April 11, 2020, file photo, a man wears a mask while walking past a sign posted on a business in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 7 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - California, the first state in America to put in place a coronavirus lockdown, is now turning a page on the pandemic. At the stroke of midnight, California will lift most of its COVID-19 restrictions and usher in the state’s “Grand Reopening.”

Most of California’s coronavirus restrictions will disappear Tuesday.

There will be no more state rules on social distancing and no more limits on capacity at restaurants, bars, supermarkets, gyms, stadiums or anywhere else.

Masks have been one of the most symbolic and fraught symbols of the pandemic. Now, they will no longer be mandated by the state in many situations.

