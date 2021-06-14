USS Reno Flag returns to city hall

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The disappearance of the U.S.S Reno Flag was serious. The protocols of putting it back on display were perhaps more so.

In special ceremonies this morning at Reno City Hall, honor guard from Reno Police and Fire carried the flag--dating back to World War Two to its new display case outside of city council chambers.

The flag went missing the night of the riots over Memorial Day weekend. A local resident returned it. Reno Police Chief Jason Soto had custody for time.

“Had some time to sit alone in my office, and see the flag,” said Soto. “It was very emotional, very touching, You know, I was proud or Reno. Happy to bring it back,” he said.

Reno Fire Department received a flag a short time later as the agency had the proper facilities to store it. For a little more than a year the flag was carefully looked after.

In the meantime, at Victory Wood Works along with the local carpenters Union 971 got together. They both donated supplies and manpower to build a new display case. “

It was a no brainer,” said Dave Stoffer, with the Carpenters Local 971. “We had to do this. Yea. I thought it was very important. And that’s why we were able to get it done. And have it here today,” he said.

Today with precision, the honor guard members carefully brought the flag down from an upper-floor at Reno City Hall, and placed it in its new home.

On loan from the Navy, the flag flew over the U.S.S Reno battleship during World War Two. The vessel would ultimately receive three battle stars for its service. When the flag was initially put on display, there was historical information provided about its historical role in World War 2.

Now it has another history.

