Reno Ice gaining popularity months after opening

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “We are doing great. Kids are loving it. Families are loving it,” said Reno Ice Hockey Director, Mike Harder.

Five months in, and there are already a handful of glowing reviews from those who stop by Reno Ice off of Wedge Parkway.

“There’s definitely a need and we filled it,” said Harder of city’s new ice rink. “This is the first full-time designated rink here in Reno with a population that is really outdoorsy and athletic and with the (Golden) Knights doing so well this (success) is a big deal for us.”

Such a big deal that even on a Sunday afternoon when the temperature outside is in the 80′s there were hundreds of people filtering through the doors to be indoors.

“We start early in the morning with our hockey academy,” said Harder of the Sunday schedule.

Then comes a slot for those with physical ailments.

“Sled hockey is for paraplegia players and they just crush it. So good, so fast.”

There’s more.

“Adults play as well here. And then after that it’s three hours of learn-to-play with about 200 kids so that’s a good indicator (of how busy Reno Ice is). Then after that we have adult league and a public skate.”

Harder says his workload is easing up a bit as summer kicks off, but there are still plenty of programs to go around.

“We want our kids to play lacrosse, baseball, football for those transferable skills, and then in the winter we ramp up and expect more out of our kids but not too much. It’s always fun.”

It doesn’t matter who you are, how old you are, or what your skill or interest level is. Being out on the ice and away from the sun isn’t a bad option, according to Harder.

“We’re building community here so all we care about is mentoring and getting kids to love the sport and helping them with life skills as well. It’s been wonderful right from the get-go.”

For a list of events at Reno Ice, click here.

