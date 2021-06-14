Recreational BASE jumper dies in Elko County

SPRING CREEK, Nev. (KOLO) -A recreational BASE jumper died Saturday after an accident in northeast Nevada, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

The jumper was in Lamoille Canyon when the jump went awry at about 10:02 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

BASE jumping involves jumping from a fixed object high from the ground and then using a parachute to safely land.

More details are expected to be released Monday after next of kin are notified.

Lamoille Canyon is near the community of Spring Creek, about 17 miles southeast of Elko, and is near the Ruby Mountains.

A wildfire burned about 14 square miles in Lamoille Canyon in September 2018. The fire started on private land behind a shooting range and a target shooter was blamed for the fire.

