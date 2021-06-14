Motorcyclist killed in Fallon crash

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - A 32-year-old motorcyclist died following a crash in Fallon, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at US-95 and Lazy Heart Lane.

Troopers said initial investigation shows a Ford F-350 pickup was heading southbound on US-95. Kerek Williams from South Carolina was on a Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle heading northbound on US-95. The driver of the pickup turned left onto Lazy Heart Lane and Williams hit the right rear of the truck, NHP said.

Williams was thrown from the motorcycle and declared dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.