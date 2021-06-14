Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in Fallon crash

A motorcyclist died after a crash involving a pickup truck in Fallon on Tuesday, May 25.
A motorcyclist died after a crash involving a pickup truck in Fallon on Tuesday, May 25.(Nevada Highway Patrol)
By Audrey Owsley
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - A 32-year-old motorcyclist died following a crash in Fallon, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at US-95 and Lazy Heart Lane.

Troopers said initial investigation shows a Ford F-350 pickup was heading southbound on US-95. Kerek Williams from South Carolina was on a Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle heading northbound on US-95. The driver of the pickup turned left onto Lazy Heart Lane and Williams hit the right rear of the truck, NHP said.

Williams was thrown from the motorcycle and declared dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash on Moana Lane near Lymbery Street in which three had to be extricated. At...
3 suffer substantial injuries in Moana Lane Crash
Lamoille Canyon
Recreational BASE jumper dies in Elko County
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
Kristin Stotz
Sparks police arrest man for firing gun after argument
Two people were injured in a crash at Kietzke Lane and Vassar Street in Reno, Nev. on June 14,...
Two injured in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

This is a look at the new system inside the car of a Douglas County Deputy
Douglas County debuts new Live 911 emergency response system
USS Reno flag taken to new display case during Flag Day Ceremonies
USS Reno Flag returns to city hall
Governor Steve Sisolak and Canada Premier Francois Legault have a friendly wager on the NHL...
Gov. Sisolak ‘ups the ante’ in friendly wager with Premier of Quebec
Titus Tau
Child sexual predator sentenced to prison
Authorities said Diffin broke into a garage in Incline Village and refused to surrender to...
Man arrested after hours-long standoff at Incline Village home