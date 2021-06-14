Advertisement

Monday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’ll be a windy Monday. Expect gusty winds today and periods of choppy lake waters and elevated fire weather concerns. Winds decrease to more typical breezes Tuesday then become lighter by midweek. Temperatures will be above normal this week, warming to record levels later in the week. With triple digits on the way, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. A few thunderstorms may develop on the hottest days.

8 day forecast
8 day forecast(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash on Moana Lane near Lymbery Street in which three had to be extricated. At...
3 suffer substantial injuries in Moana Lane Crash
Lamoille Canyon
Recreational BASE jumper dies in Elko County
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
Kristin Stotz
Sparks police arrest man for firing gun after argument
Two people were injured in a crash at Kietzke Lane and Vassar Street in Reno, Nev. on June 14,...
Two injured in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Weekend Web Weather
Weekend Web Weather
8 Day Forecast
Friday AM Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast
Thursday AM Web Weather