Monday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’ll be a windy Monday. Expect gusty winds today and periods of choppy lake waters and elevated fire weather concerns. Winds decrease to more typical breezes Tuesday then become lighter by midweek. Temperatures will be above normal this week, warming to record levels later in the week. With triple digits on the way, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. A few thunderstorms may develop on the hottest days.

8 day forecast (KOLO)

