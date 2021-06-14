Advertisement

Man arrested after hours-long standoff at Incline Village home

Authorities said Diffin broke into a garage in Incline Village and refused to surrender to...
Authorities said Diffin broke into a garage in Incline Village and refused to surrender to deputies.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is in custody following an hours-long standoff in Incline Village after authorities said he broke into a garage.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Donald Diffin, 49, broke into a woman’s garage on Winding Way off Tahoe Boulevard Saturday night around 8 o’clock. The woman told dispatchers she was home alone and heard someone trying to get into her home from the garage.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers assisted in setting up a perimeter while Washoe County deputies attempted to get the suspect to surrender.

Deputies safely got the woman away from the house. After more than an hour of attempting to get the suspect to surrender, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrived and took over command of the incident.

After another two hours, SWAT determined the suspect’s exact location and using less-lethal tactics, took Diffin into custody shortly after 11:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found evidence linking Diffin to other home burglaries in the area.

Diffin is charged with two felony counts of home invasion, first offense; a felony count of residential burglary, first offense; a felony count of attempted home invasion; and a misdemeanor count of obstructing and resisting a peace officer.

He is in custody at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash on Moana Lane near Lymbery Street in which three had to be extricated. At...
3 suffer substantial injuries in Moana Lane Crash
Lamoille Canyon
Recreational BASE jumper dies in Elko County
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
Kristin Stotz
Sparks police arrest man for firing gun after argument
Two people were injured in a crash at Kietzke Lane and Vassar Street in Reno, Nev. on June 14,...
Two injured in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

This is a look at the new system inside the car of a Douglas County Deputy
Douglas County debuts new Live 911 emergency response system
USS Reno flag taken to new display case during Flag Day Ceremonies
USS Reno Flag returns to city hall
Governor Steve Sisolak and Canada Premier Francois Legault have a friendly wager on the NHL...
Gov. Sisolak ‘ups the ante’ in friendly wager with Premier of Quebec
Titus Tau
Child sexual predator sentenced to prison