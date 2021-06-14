Man arrested after hours-long standoff at Incline Village home

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is in custody following an hours-long standoff in Incline Village after authorities said he broke into a garage.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Donald Diffin, 49, broke into a woman’s garage on Winding Way off Tahoe Boulevard Saturday night around 8 o’clock. The woman told dispatchers she was home alone and heard someone trying to get into her home from the garage.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers assisted in setting up a perimeter while Washoe County deputies attempted to get the suspect to surrender.

Deputies safely got the woman away from the house. After more than an hour of attempting to get the suspect to surrender, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrived and took over command of the incident.

After another two hours, SWAT determined the suspect’s exact location and using less-lethal tactics, took Diffin into custody shortly after 11:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found evidence linking Diffin to other home burglaries in the area.

Diffin is charged with two felony counts of home invasion, first offense; a felony count of residential burglary, first offense; a felony count of attempted home invasion; and a misdemeanor count of obstructing and resisting a peace officer.

He is in custody at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility.

