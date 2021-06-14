Advertisement

Man, 25, dies after downtown Austin shooting that wounded 14

Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting on a crowded downtown street.
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 5:29 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has died from injuries he suffered during a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street, which left more than a dozen other people injured.

Austin Police Department said in a statement Sunday that 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor was hospitalized after the shooting with critical gunshot wounds. Lt. Brian Moon confirmed Kantor died Sunday at 12:01 p.m.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He said investigators believe the shooting began as a dispute between two parties.

Chacon said at least one suspect was arrested and another is being sought.

The department provided no other details. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash on Moana Lane near Lymbery Street in which three had to be extricated. At...
3 suffer substantial injuries in Moana Lane Crash
Lamoille Canyon
Recreational BASE jumper dies in Elko County
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
Kristin Stotz
Sparks police arrest man for firing gun after argument
Two people were injured in a crash at Kietzke Lane and Vassar Street in Reno, Nev. on June 14,...
Two injured in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting
Mass shootings left 9 people dead and dozens injured over the weekend as gun violence continues...
8 mass shootings in 6 states over weekend
The movement around QAnon has already been linked to political violence, notably during the...
US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers
Anonymous sleuths help the FBI identify suspects from the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.
'Sedition hunters' help FBI track insurrectionists
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, then-White House counsel Don McGahn listens as...
AP source: Justice Department secretly subpoenaed McGahn’s records