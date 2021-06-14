Advertisement

Local six-year-old girl receives adaptive bike thanks to community donations

Scarlett Ullom has a rare genetic mutation.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Updated: 9 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We have an update to a story we brought to you back in March 2021. Scarlett Ullom, 6, received an adaptive bike thanks to donations from the community. She was competing in the Great Bike Giveaway organized by Friendship Circle.

According to Scarlett’s mother, Amanda Ullom, the community raised nearly $5,500 for a $4,670 bike. The leftover donations went towards another child to get a bike too.

“We didn’t think we’d be able to get this bike for Scarlett and any other kid that was able to get it as well and their dream come true is really awesome.”

Scarlett was diagnosed with KCNQ2 a rare genetic mutation and has autism. Her mother said because of the disease Scarlett suffers from epilepsy and all her developmental skills are delayed.

The adaptive bike allows Scarlett’s family to ride behind her as she explores the outdoors. Ullom said, “We’re just going to try and enjoy more outdoor activities with Scarlett.”

She continued, “Maybe try and give back to the community ourselves and try to find other families in need as well.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

