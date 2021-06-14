Two injured in hit-and-run crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 12:05 P.M. UPDATE: The intersection is back open.

6:45 A.M. UPDATE: Reno Police say the closure will last about three more hours. A woman in the SUV sustained life-threatening injuries. The man in the vehicle is expected to survive.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two people sustained major injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Reno Monday morning. It happened around 1:15 a.m. at Kietzke Lane and Vassar Street. The intersection is closed while Reno Police investigate.

Officers say a pickup hit an SUV, sending the SUV into the parking lot of Carl’s Jr. The two people in the SUV had to be cut out of the vehicle.

The driver of the pickup ran from the scene following the crash.

Police say speed appears to be a factor.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone who knows anything should call Secret Witness at 322-4900.

