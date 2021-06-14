Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak ‘ups the ante’ in friendly wager with Premier of Quebec

Governor Steve Sisolak and Canada Premier Francois Legault have a friendly wager on the NHL...
Governor Steve Sisolak and Canada Premier Francois Legault have a friendly wager on the NHL Conference Finals between the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens.(Twitter)
By Audrey Owsley
Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak is betting on the Las Vegas Golden Knights as they take on the Montreal Canadiens in the National Hockey League Conference Finals.

In fact, he’s so confident they will win, he “upped the ante” in a friendly wager with the Premier of Canada, Francois Legault.

In a tweet, Legault said: “@GovSisolak, I have a bet for you. Whoever sees his team lose in the series between the @CanadiensMTL and the @GoldenKnights will have to snap a photo wearing the winning team’s jersey!”

Gov. Sisolak accepted the bet and responded: “I’d like to up the ante with an exclusive bottle of @freyranch Single Barrel, Barrel Proof Bourbon up against a bottle of your choice. I look forward to a “spirited” series between the @GoldenKnights & @CanadiensMTL. #GoKnightsGo

In response, Legault wagered a bottle of gin made in Quebec.

Game 1 of the semifinal series is Monday at 6 p.m.

