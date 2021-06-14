Gov. Sisolak ‘ups the ante’ in friendly wager with Premier of Quebec

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak is betting on the Las Vegas Golden Knights as they take on the Montreal Canadiens in the National Hockey League Conference Finals.

In fact, he’s so confident they will win, he “upped the ante” in a friendly wager with the Premier of Canada, Francois Legault.

In a tweet, Legault said: “@GovSisolak, I have a bet for you. Whoever sees his team lose in the series between the @CanadiensMTL and the @GoldenKnights will have to snap a photo wearing the winning team’s jersey!”

Gov. Sisolak accepted the bet and responded: “I’d like to up the ante with an exclusive bottle of @freyranch Single Barrel, Barrel Proof Bourbon up against a bottle of your choice. I look forward to a “spirited” series between the @GoldenKnights & @CanadiensMTL. #GoKnightsGo”

In response, Legault wagered a bottle of gin made in Quebec.

Game 1 of the semifinal series is Monday at 6 p.m.

Merci, @francoislegault! I will take that bet, but I'd like to up the ante with an exclusive bottle of @freyranch Single Barrel, Barrel Proof Bourbon up against a bottle of your choice. I look forward to a "spirited" series between the @GoldenKnights & @CanadiensMTL. #GoKnightsGo https://t.co/FQUL4ki4ha — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 14, 2021

J’accepte d’inclure une bouteille dans le pari! Si les @GoldenKnights gagnent la série, vous recevrez un délicieux gin québécois…



🔵⚪️🔴



All right for the bottle! If the @GoldenKnights win the series, I’ll send you a delicious bottle of gin made in Quebec! #GoHabsGo https://t.co/xpbP0Oc3ja — François Legault (@francoislegault) June 14, 2021

